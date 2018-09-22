49ers' Joshua Garnett: Out again Week 3
Garnett (toe) will remain sidelined for the 49ers' Week 3 clash against the Cheifs.
Garnett injured his toe in the team's season opening loss to the Vikings. He will now miss his second straight game as a result. He was filling in for Mike Person (foot) at the time, but he will be making his return this week.
