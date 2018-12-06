49ers' Joshua Garnett: Practices in full
Garnett (thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Garnett appears to have returned to full health after undergoing thumb surgery during the 49ers' Week 11 bye. All signs point to the 24-year-old returning to the field during Sunday's tilt against the Broncos.
