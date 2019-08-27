49ers' Joshua Garnett: Practicing Monday
Garnett (finger) returned to practice Monday, Cam Inman of the Bay Area of News Group reports.
Garnett underwent finger surgery at the beginning of training camp but is now nearing a return. The lineman could be a candidate to receive reps in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chargers.
