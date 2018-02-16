49ers' Joshua Garnett: Recovered from cleanup procedure on knee
Garnett indicated in November that he has fully recovered from the knee procedure he required in August, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The injury resulted in the 2016 first-round pick missing the entire 2017 campaign, though it appears the guard has been healthy for quite some time. Garnett said his knee procedure was "just a cleanup," and added that he's since dropped 20 pounds and reduced his body-fat percentage in an effort to get in better shape for the upcoming season. He'll likely compete with Laken Tomlinson and Erik Magnuson (foot) for a starting role at guard during training camp.
