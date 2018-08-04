49ers' Joshua Garnett: Seeking second opinion
Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Friday that Garnett (knee) is seeking a second medical opinion as he continues to battle discomfort, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Garnett continues to work his way back from a knee issue that has cost him extended time, though it appears the injury isn't making a ton of progress. More information on the guard's injury should surface following his visit to the doctor's office.
