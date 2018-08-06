Garnett (knee) will miss the 49ers' preseason opener against the Cowboys on Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Garnett is believed to be dealing with just a severe bruise to his right knee, but the offensive lineman has sought several opinions in order to remove structural damage as a potential diagnose. The former first-rounder figures to have the best shot of starting at guard upon his return to full strength, but it remains to be seen when he'll be back at training camp.

