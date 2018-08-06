49ers' Joshua Garnett: Set to miss first preseason game
Garnett (knee) will miss the 49ers' preseason opener against the Cowboys on Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Garnett is believed to be dealing with just a severe bruise to his right knee, but the offensive lineman has sought several opinions in order to remove structural damage as a potential diagnose. The former first-rounder figures to have the best shot of starting at guard upon his return to full strength, but it remains to be seen when he'll be back at training camp.
More News
-
49ers' Joshua Garnett: Seeking second opinion•
-
49ers' Joshua Garnett: Sidelined Sunday•
-
49ers' Joshua Garnett: Recovered from cleanup procedure on knee•
-
49ers' Joshua Garnett: Placed on IR•
-
49ers' Joshua Garnett: Set to miss at least four games•
-
49ers' Joshua Garnett: Undergoing surgery Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade reaction: Coleman goes to Bills
Corey Coleman gives the Bills a much-needed target, and Jamey Eisenberg looks at Coleman's...
-
2018 fantasy football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Sony Michel injury Fantasy fallout
Sony Michel will miss at least part of the preseason and potentially part of the regular season...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Williams
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...