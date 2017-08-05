49ers' Joshua Garnett: Suffers knee injury Saturday
Garnett suffered a potentially serious knee injury Saturday, Eric Branch of SFGate.com reports. "There's some stuff in his knee we're probably going to have to clean up," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I don't think it's anything long-term, but it's going to be a little bit of time."
Shanahan suggested Garnett's injury could require minor surgery. The 2017 first-rounder has taken first-team reps at left guard in training camp, but now Daniel Kilgore and Zane Beadles are the leading candidates to fill that role in Week 1.
