Garnett is expected to remain sidelined three weeks after undergoing finger surgery, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Garnett is expected to play a reserve role with the 49ers when healthy. The 2016 first-round pick is set to become a free agent after the conclusion of the 2019 season.

