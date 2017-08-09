Play

Garnett (knee) is scheduled to undergo knee surgery Thursday, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan is holding out hope Garnett will be able to play in Week 1, but that sounds like a stretch. Fortunately, it sounds like the rookie should still return early on in the regular season.

