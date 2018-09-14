49ers' Joshua Garnett: Won't play against Lions
Garnett (toe) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Garnett suited up Week 1 to take the place of Mike Person (foot). If Person can't get healthy for Sunday, Garry Gilliam is expected to fill in again.
