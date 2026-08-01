49ers' Josiah Deguara: Inks deal with Niners

Deguara signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Friday.

Deguara was a third-round pick of the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft and has played for three different franchises across his six-year career. He appeared in 12 regular-season games for the Cardinals in 2025, when he contributed mostly on special teams while logging three catches (on five targets) for 21 yards and a touchdown. Deguara gives the 49ers some extra depth at tight end while George Kittle continues to be sidelined by a torn right Achilles that he suffered in January.