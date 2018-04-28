49ers' Julian Taylor: San Francisco nabs in seventh round

The 49ers selected Taylor in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 223rd overall.

Taylor (6-foot-5, 280 pounds) is an obscure defensive tackle from Temple, but one who drew attention for his pro day showings after finishing his final year at Temple with 40 tackles, 10 for a loss.

