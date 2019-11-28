Play

Taylor (undisclosed) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Taylor was forced out of Sunday's win over the Packers late in the fourth quarter, but he appears to have avoided any sort of lingering injury. Expect the second-year pro to serve his usual depth role on the defensive line against the Ravens on Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories