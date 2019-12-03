Play

Taylor is dealing with a ligament issue in his elbow and is expected to miss a few games, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Taylor presumably suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. Assuming he misses at least two games, his earliest potential return date would be in Week 16 versus the Rams. In his absence, Sheldon Day figures to see an increased workload providing depth on the interior defensive line.

