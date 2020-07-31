site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-jullian-taylor-heads-to-pup-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
49ers' Jullian Taylor: Heads to PUP list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The 49ers placed Taylor (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Taylor is working his way back from an ACL tear suffered back in December. He could contribute as a depth option along the defensive line when back to full health.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.