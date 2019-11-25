49ers' Jullian Taylor: Hurt late in blowout
Taylor was injured in the final minutes of Sunday's 37-8 win over the Packers but managed to walk off under his own power, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
It was encouraging to see Taylor get to the sideline under his own power after the garbage time injury. The nature of the injury is undisclosed at the moment.
