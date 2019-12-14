Play

Taylor (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Taylor's absence will mark his second straight due to an elbow injury. It comes as no surprise, as he was originally expected to have a multiple game absence. His next chance to return will come in Week 16 versus the Rams.

