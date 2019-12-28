Play

Taylor (knee - ACL) has officially been placed on the 49ers' injured reserve, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor tore his ACL at Thursday's practice. He was subsequently replaced on the roster by undrafted rookie defensive lineman Kevin Givens. It is unclear at this time if he will be ready for the start of the 2020 season.

