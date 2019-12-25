Play

Taylor (elbow) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Taylor has missed the past three games with an elbow injury, but his full participation in practice puts him on track to play Sunday against Seattle.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends