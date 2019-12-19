Play

Taylor (elbow) is ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor will miss a third straight contest due to his lingering elbow injury. He was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. The second-year pro's next chance to retake the field will come Week 17 in Seattle.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories