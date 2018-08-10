Taylor started Thursday's preseason opener, logging three tackles (two solo) and a sack in a win over Dallas.

Taylor got significant run at defensive end with Arik Armstead (hamstring) sidelined. The latter is expected to miss at least a month, opening a starting opportunity for the seventh-round pick. The 49ers are looking to bolster their pass rush, so Taylor can make a strong case for playing time -- even after Armstead returns -- if he can build on Thursday's strong showing.

Our Latest Stories