Taylor tore his ACL at Thursday's practice and will be placed on injured reserve Saturday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Taylor's roster spot will go to undrafted rookie defensive lineman Kevin Givens once he is placed on injured reserve. The 49ers have been ravaged by injury along their defensive front, losing starting nose tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) and edge rushers Damontre Moore (forearm) and Ronald Blair (knee) for the season.