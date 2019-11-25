49ers' Justin Skule: Battling bruising on leg
Skule -- who was replaced by Dan Brunskill at left tackle in Sunday's 37-8 win over the Packers -- is battling massive bruising on his left leg, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
It appeared that Skule was replaced for performance-related reasons, but his poor performance may be due to the injury he's battling. More clarity on Skule's status should surface prior to San Francisco's Week 13 clash with the Ravens.
