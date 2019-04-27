49ers' Justin Skule: Heading to San Francisco

The 49ers selected Skule in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 183rd overall.

The Vanderbilt offensive tackle heads to the Bay Area, where he'll provide depth behind Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey.

