Skule (knee) took part in every facet of spring practices less than a year after suffering an ACL tear during OTAs, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Skule spent the entire 2021 campaign on injured reserve after suffering the offseason knee injury, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into 2022. Per Barrows, the 2019 sixth-round pick will compete for the top backup tackle spot with Colton McKivitz and Jaylon Moore.