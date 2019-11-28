Play

Skule (leg) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Skule suffered a bruise on his leg during Sunday's win over the Packers, but it looks as though he's already returned to full health. With Joe Staley (finger) still not practicing, Skule could be called upon to draw another start at left tackle against the Ravens on Sunday.

