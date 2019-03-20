Vogel signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Tuesday.

Vogel spent his rookie season in 2017 with the Packers, but was ultimately not brought back. He played in all 16 games for the team, while averaging 44.4 yards per punt on 71 attempts. He was unable to find a team in 2018, but will now have an opportunity to earn the punting job in San Francisco.

More News
Our Latest Stories