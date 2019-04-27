The 49ers selected Smith in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 176th overall.

Smith is a former five-star recruit out who possesses favorable size at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds. While he seemingly has upside as both a blocker and receiver, Smith didn't record any explosive metrics at the combine and wasn't particularly productive in the red-zone at Stanford. With the 49ers, Smith seems to have decent odds of making the 53-man roster with little competition for the No. 3 tight end role behind George Kittle and Garrett Celek.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ