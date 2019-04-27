The 49ers selected Smith in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 176th overall.

Smith is a former five-star recruit out who possesses favorable size at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds. While he seemingly has upside as both a blocker and receiver, Smith didn't record any explosive metrics at the combine and wasn't particularly productive in the red-zone at Stanford. With the 49ers, Smith seems to have decent odds of making the 53-man roster with little competition for the No. 3 tight end role behind George Kittle and Garrett Celek.