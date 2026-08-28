Black rushed four times for 28 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the 49ers' 18-12 preseason win over the Raiders on Thursday.

Black didn't log a touch on the 49ers' opening three-and-out possession, but he gained 11 yards on back-to-back carries to start San Francisco's second drive. The rookie third-round pick then recorded his game-high 14 yards on the last play of the first quarter, rounding out his relatively brief night in encouraging fashion. Black put together a solid two-game preseason during which he rushed 12 times for 61 yards, but his primary competition for the No. 2 running back role, Jordan James, had a productive night himself Thursday with 55 scrimmage yards on nine touches. Consequently, it's possible the two backs share complementary touches behind Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed) to open the regular season.

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