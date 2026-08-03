49ers' Kaelon Black: Dealing with adductor injury

Black is missing Monday's practice due to an adductor injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Black now is one of three 49ers running backs tending to a health concern -- also, Jordan James (ribs) and Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) -- leaving Patrick Taylor, Sincere McCormick and Khalil Herbert to handle reps behind No. 1 option Christian McCaffrey. A third-round pick in this year's draft, Black will have a prime chance to compete for the direct backup role once he's healthy, especially since James is out indefinitely with fracture ribs.