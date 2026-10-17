Black was excused from Saturday's practice to address a personal matter but does not have an injury designation for Monday's Week 6 matchup against Washington, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Since Black wasn't given an injury designation, his absence from practice Saturday isn't expected to impact his availability Monday. The rookie should thus continue to work as the 49ers' No.2 running back behind Christian McCaffrey. That role hasn't yielded much fruit for Black of late, however, as he's totaled fewer than 20 yards in each of his past three contests.