Black rushed eight times for 34 yards and brought in his only target for three yards in the 49ers' 23-17 win over the Commanders on Monday night.

Black logged half as many carries as Christian McCaffrey and a whopping nine fewer targets, cementing the pecking order in the 49ers' ground attack. However, Black is getting some nice complementary run as a rookie, as he's logged 45 carries over his first six games. Black has just three targets in that same span, however, so his fantasy upside will remain capped to a large degree in a Week 7 road matchup against the Falcons on Sunday.