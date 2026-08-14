49ers' Kaelon Black: Not participating in Thursday's contest

Black (thigh) will not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Titans, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Black is competing for one of the relief running back roles behind Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed), so any missed time is detrimental to the 24-year-old's chances of remaining in his position on the depth chart. With primary competition Jordan James (ribs) also out for Thursday's game, Patrick Taylor, Sincere McCormick, Khalil Herbert and Zamir White will get a chance to prove they should be in the conversation for spots on the 53-man roster.