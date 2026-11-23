Black notched six carries for eight yards and secured his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 35-10 win versus the Vikings in Mexico City.

Black entered Week 11 action on the heels of three consecutive contests with double-digit touches, so Sunday's performance was a step back to his modest outings from Weeks 2-6. In any case, the rookie third-round pick continues to be utilized regularly in the 49ers offense, averaging 9.1 touches for 37.8 yards from scrimmage per game while working as the clear No. 2 RB behind Christian McCaffrey. Black's next chance to contribute arrives next Sunday against the Seahawks.