Black rushed 11 times for 70 yards but wasn't targeted in Sunday's 38-17 win over the Raiders.

Black led the 49ers in rushing yards, finishing with two more than Christian McCaffrey, but McCaffrey operated as the clear lead back and scored twice on 20 touches. McCaffrey won't be unseated as the starter while healthy, but Black has started to earn a larger role, with double-digit carries for at least 63 rushing yards in consecutive games. The rookie third-round pick is averaging a solid 4.5 yards per carry heading into a Week 10 road game against the Cowboys.