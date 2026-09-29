Black turned four carries into 17 yards and failed to haul in his lone target during the 49ers' 36-30 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Black accumulated 95 scrimmage yards on 22 touches through the first two games of the regular season and was a regular rotational piece in the offense behind Christian McCaffrey. However, Black observed most of Sunday's game from the sidelines, seeing the field for only eight of the 49ers' 54 offensive snaps (14.8 percent) compared to McCaffrey's 45 snaps. Keeping McCaffrey healthy is a top priority for the 49ers, so Black figures to see more playing time moving forward in order to preserve the former's workload. The 49ers will remain home for Week 4 to host the Broncos this Sunday.