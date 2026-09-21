Black (groin) rushed seven times for 25 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 35-13 win over the Dolphins.

Black suited up for his second NFL game after being listed as questionable coming into the game. He actually had two more rushing yards than Christian McCaffrey, but McCaffrey scored two touchdowns on 10 carries and added four catches for 43 yards. Black is poised to continue splitting the rushing workload with CMC in Week 3 against the Cardinals, though McCaffrey remains the preferred option in valuable goal-line and passing situations.