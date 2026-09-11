Black rushed 14 times for 65 yards and brought in his only target for five yards during the 49ers' 27-7 Week 1 win over the Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

The rookie third-round pick opened the season as Christian McCaffrey's primary backup, but he actually ended up outpacing his star backfield mate by four carries as the 49ers progressively took control in the second half. Black earned the touches with multiple productive runs that showed off his explosiveness, and his ability to help keep McCaffrey fresh throughout the game should only help lead to more opportunities for the first-year back going forward. Black garnered the No. 2 job thanks to an impressive two-game preseason where he performed similarly to Week 1, lending credence to the notion the Indiana product could maintain his fantasy relevance, particularly in deeper formats, as his first NFL season unfolds.