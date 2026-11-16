Black rushed 11 times for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 46-40 win over the Cowboys. He added two catches for 13 yards on two targets.

The rookie running back has tallied double-digit carries in three straight games and played 26 of 65 offensive snaps behind Christian McCaffrey's 39 snaps. CMC was also extremely productive out of the backfield against Dallas' Swiss-cheese defense, turning 17 touches into 243 total yards and three touchdowns. Black is more involved than most of McCaffrey's backups have been in recent seasons, and the rookie is offering some standalone RB2/3 valuation in one of the league's most efficient offenses. Over the last three games, Black has rushed 34 times for 186 yards (5.5 YPC) and two touchdowns.