Davis (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 49ers' depth at defensive tackle was already depleted for with starters Arik Armstead (foot) and Javon Hargrave (hamstring) ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest. Kevin Givens and Javon Kinlaw have stepped into the starting roles, and with Davis sidelined, T.Y. McGill is in line for spot defensive snaps.