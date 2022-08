Davis (undisclosed) was placed on the 49ers' reserve/non-football injury list, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Davis opened training camp on San Francisco's active/NFI list, and he will now be forced to sit out at least the first four games of the regular season. The rookie sixth-round pick should help bolster the 49ers' defensive tackle position behind Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway when healthy this year.