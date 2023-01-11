Davis' (knee) 21-day window to be activated by the team after getting designated to return from the reserve/non-football injury list has come to a close, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

'Davis has practiced with the team for the last three weeks, but will no longer be able to after not getting activated. The 49ers are healthy on their interior defensive line entering the playoffs, so they plan on sticking to their original plan of, "redshirting" Davis during his rookie campaign to ensure his health for the 2023 season.