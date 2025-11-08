Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Davis and Alfred Collins (hip) are both tagged as questionable for Week 10, and if either or both of them were to miss Sunday's game, then there would be more snaps available at defensive tackle for Kevin Givens, Jordan Elliott and CJ West. Davis has 13 tackles (six solo) and one pass defense through nine regular-season games.