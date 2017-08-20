Bibbs rushed for just six yards on four carries in Saturday's preseason loss to the Broncos.

The 49ers acquired Bibbs from Saturday's opponent this past offseason to help add depth to their backfield. The 24-year-old got some run as a backup in Denver last season, tallying 129 yards on 29 carries and 75 yards on two receptions. Bibbs will have to show more in the 49ers' next preseason game if he wants to make a serious bid to make the 53-man roster as a backup.