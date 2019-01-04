49ers' Kapron Lewis-Moore: Joins 49ers
Lewis-Moore signed a reserve/future contract with the 49ers on Friday.
Lewis-Moore was a sixth-round pick in 2013 by Baltimore, and was waived by Jacksonville with an undisclosed injury in July. The 28-year-old has seen NFL action in five games, all of which came during 2015.
