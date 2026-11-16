Allen brought in five of seven targets for 61 yards in the 49ers' 46-40 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Allen looked rejuvenated in his 49ers debut after coming over from the Colts at the deadline, finishing third in receptions and receiving yards and second in targets for his new squad in the wild win. Allen and Brock Purdy seemed to have instant chemistry despite having only practiced on three occasions coming into the contest, and the veteran receiver's production should have a good chance of spiking further down the stretch of the regular season.