Allen totaled three catches (on four targets) for 38 yards during Sunday's 35-10 victory against the Vikings in Mexico City.

Sunday marked Allen's first time working with Mike Evans, the 49ers' top wide receiver, and the latter dominated the attention of QB Brock Purdy, posting a 6-109-1 line on seven targets in his first game action since Week 6. If Evans' Achilles issue flares up at any point, Allen may be thrust into WR1 duties, which could yield more consistent results as he becomes more acclimated to head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. For now, though, Allen will play a distant second to Evans for as long as the latter is healthy and available.