The 49ers acquired Allen from the Colts on Tuesday in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

A beat-up 49ers receiving corps will get some much-needed reinforcement in the form of Allen, who has still displayed the ability to move the chains during his age-34 season. Through eight games with the Colts, Allen produced a 40-351-1 receiving line on 58 targets. While Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) may be prioritized ahead of him in the passing game once fully healthy, Allen could have the opportunity to see steady target volume right out of the gate Sunday in Dallas.