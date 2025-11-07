White was a limited participant in practice Thursday due to a groin injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The defensive end was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, so the groin issue appears to be new. White's participation in practice, even in a limited capacity, might be a sign that he can still play Sunday against the Rams. The former Patriot played on 33 defensive snaps in Week 9, his first game since being traded to the 49ers.