White (groin/hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's wild-card round matchup with the Eagles, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

White was able to upgrade to a limited participant in Friday's practice after missing consecutive sessions due to groin and hamstring issues. If the defensive end is unable to suit up for Sunday's elimination game, Robert Beal will likely see an increase in rotational defensive snaps as well as special-teams snaps.